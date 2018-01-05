LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 4: Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)
(AMP) — Wake up, Mrs. West! Kim Kardashian set social media ablaze Friday morning with a very ultra-revealing snapshot.
We know many of her photos are risqué, but this one is above and beyond.
The photo shows Kim laying in a neatly made bed, covering her bare chest with her hands while wearing a white thong. Whew!
“Rise and grind,” she captioned the photo she posted on her Instagram account.
We’re just wondering if Kanye took the photo…
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.