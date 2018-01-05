Kim Kardashian, Nude, Photo, Rise, Grind, Instagram, Internet, Social Media, Ablaze
LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 4: Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

(AMP) — Wake up, Mrs. West! Kim Kardashian set social media ablaze Friday morning with a very ultra-revealing snapshot.

We know many of her photos are risqué, but this one is above and beyond.

The photo shows Kim laying in a neatly made bed, covering her bare chest with her hands while wearing a white thong. Whew!

Rise & Grind

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“Rise and grind,” she captioned the photo she posted on her Instagram account.

We’re just wondering if Kanye took the photo…

