iStock

Heartbreaking, difficult, and necessary to read.

27-year-old Holly Butcher’s heartbreaking letter has gone viral over the past couple of days, as she left the world with advice before she had to leave the world herself.

Diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma, Holly lost her battle on January 4th. Before she did, she left her family with a letter she asked for them to share on her Facebook.

“I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy.. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.”

“…I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go. It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole. I’m watching my body waste away right before my eyes with nothing I can do about it and all I wish for now is that I could have just one more Birthday or Christmas with my family, or just one more day with my partner and dog. Just one more.”

“Remember there are more aspects to good health than the physical body.. work just as hard on finding your mental, emotional and spiritual happiness too. That way you might realise just how insignificant and unimportant having this stupidly portrayed perfect social media body really is.. While on this topic, delete any account that pops up on your news feeds that gives you any sense of feeling shit about yourself. Friend or not.. Be ruthless for your own well-being.”