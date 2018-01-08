IT’S HAPPENING!
Justin Timberlake is touring for the first time in four years, and he’s coming to Michigan like, pretty soon!
The tour is called the “Man of the Woods Tour,” named after his upcoming album.
The tour begins in March but he’ll be at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 2.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 with Ticketmaster, but if you’re an American Express cardholder, you can buy tickets on Jan. 10.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.