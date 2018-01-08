PrettyMuch Is Coming To Detroit and you get to meet them!
Be listening to Julia each weeknight to win tickets to the sold out Prettymuch show on January 19th at City Theatre or retweet her Prettymuch contest tweet and use #prettymuchcontest to win! Julia will hook you up with two tickets to the show and two passes to meet them!
For official rules, click HERE
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.