Filed Under:#987TweetOrDelete, Jack & Jack, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Tweet or Delete
Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Fresh week, fresh battles… let’s go!

Tonight’s edition of #987TweetOrDelete is FIERCE. It’s Jack & Jack ‘Beg’ vs. Liam Payne & Rita Ora ‘For You’, but ONLY YOU can decide who will come out on top!

liam payne pa images sipa usa today Tweet or Delete: Jack & Jack Beg vs. Liam Payne & Rita Ora For You

Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

 

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag !

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live