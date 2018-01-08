Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Method Man, meet Shaft.
Related: Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Wants Green Bay Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick
The Wu-Tang Clan rapper is the latest star to join the cast of the Shaft reboot, starring Samuel L. Jackson (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Jackson is returning to the titular role from the 2000 version of the ’70s classic movie, with Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Shaft OG Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher already set for the film.
The new version of Shaft is slated for release on June 14, 2019.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.