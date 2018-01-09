(iStock)

If you don’t “Bring your big purse” to the movies… then WYD?

We’ve all done it. Whether it was homemade popcorn, $2 Munchos and a Brisk from the gas station, or going balls-to-the-wall with an entire plate of mom’s Hamburger Helper… sneaking food into the movies is an art form.

And people on Twitter are here to tell you about it, so get your notepad ready:

A date to the movies COULD help you get a ring on it if you get your purse smelling right:

When my homegirl snuck the Popeyes in the movies. That purse was smelling like heaven. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Snake (@lamesharden45) September 5, 2017

2. Or take it from Megan, who MUST CARRY A PIECE OF LUGGAGE AS A HANDBAG

One time I snuck 4 drinks and 4 happy meals into my purse in the movies — Megan Pyle (@Megan_Rachelle4) December 23, 2017

3. Kristen is living in 3018, and we’re still just trying to get a bread bowl past security.

I successfully snuck in my you pick two from Panera in the movies and paid for a coke but got a slushee🙃😜 — Kristin (@Kristinhelmke_) November 1, 2017

4. Make ’em proud, T.

I snuck a canteen full of sangria in the movies now I'm drunk 😭😂 — T.✨ (@SuckaaFree__) November 25, 2017

5. Is it “eating fresh” if it’s been in the pocket of your cargo pants for 3 hours?



“Snuck” subway in the movies last time, what shall it be this time 🤔 — Drae 🤞🏾💙 (@InfvmousDraee__) January 9, 2018

6. Make it a great week, or not. The choice is yours.

I snuck a plate of fresh made chocolate chip cookies in the movies. This week is gonna be a great one. — Madison Welch (@madisonaw) January 8, 2018

7. “Awww you’re expecting! A boy or a girl?”



“A five dollar box, actually.”

Man me and this girl snuck a whole $5 box in the movies 😂😂😂😂no purse involved — 〽️ (@ThenYouLose) September 3, 2017

8. The proof is in the purse.

We snuck pizza in the movies lol pic.twitter.com/LJfULFnfqj — Kaylei (@_kJade_) January 3, 2018

9. Can you get on this level, though? *Hennything* is possible.

snuck in a large pizza in the movies. I’m boolin lol hennything is possible — Woptober Fir$t (@killvkelz) December 24, 2017

10. OMG love your new boobs! Who’s your doctor?

I just snuck in a chicken sandwich in my boobs in the movies #talent — aide (@aidegisele) December 17, 2017

Sound off! What have you snuck in and dined on in the theater?