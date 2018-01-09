By Rat & Puff
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

The Golden Globes made history on Sunday (shout out Sterling K. Brown!) and might be making babies too, because a photo of Nick Jonas and Mariah Carey cuddling at the after party is circling the web!

The weirdest part? Nick is 25, and Mariah is 47. That’s a 22 year age difference.

Nothing is confirmed but fans are really hopping that this is a thing, so are we!

