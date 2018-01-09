(Source: Mykola Komarovskyy | Dreamstime.com)

(AMP) — Forget about Netflix and Chill, it’s all about Pizza and Plow!

Mario’s Pizza, located in Union Pier, is offering a $30 “pizza and plow” promotion.

Restaurant co-owner Tony Gloriosos explains he started the promotion last month after business was slow, so he decided to offer his plowing services along with the pizza for a special price.

He says the price could change, depending on how difficult it is to remove the snow, but he plans to keep it up all winter long.

It didn’t take long for people on Twitter to make a joke out of it…