(Source: iStock)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Imagine your Pizza Hut pizza arriving in a self-driving Toyota van.

Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palette at the International CES in Las Vegas on Monday.

They say the vehicle could host a mobile store, act as a ride-sharing service or deliver packages.

The automaker said it is teaming up with a handful of partners, including Pizza Hut, Amazon and Uber.