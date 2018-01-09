Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

If you’re feeling bad about yourself, just be happy you’re not H&M right now. They’re getting a TON of backlash for being racist after an ad ran with a young black boy wearing a sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Yikes…

Celebrities left and right are speaking up against the company, but one of their business partners, The Weeknd, has actually cut ties with them!

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

After all of the backlash, H&M has finally responded. Here’s their tweet:

