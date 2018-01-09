Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
If you’re feeling bad about yourself, just be happy you’re not H&M right now. They’re getting a TON of backlash for being racist after an ad ran with a young black boy wearing a sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”
Yikes…
Celebrities left and right are speaking up against the company, but one of their business partners, The Weeknd, has actually cut ties with them!
After all of the backlash, H&M has finally responded. Here’s their tweet:
What do you think about ad and The Weeknd’s response?
