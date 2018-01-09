(Source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)
(AMP) — The days of shoveling snow are gone with this remote-controlled snow plow.
“ATR-Orbiter” is a fully radio controlled mobile robot crawler.
Its tracked system reportedly allows it to tackle any type of terrain.
It also features a stainless steel front lift to plow away large amounts of snow.
No word how much it will cost or when it will be available in the United States.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.