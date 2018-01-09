(Source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

(AMP) — The days of shoveling snow are gone with this remote-controlled snow plow.

“ATR-Orbiter” is a fully radio controlled mobile robot crawler.

Its tracked system reportedly allows it to tackle any type of terrain.

It also features a stainless steel front lift to plow away large amounts of snow.

No word how much it will cost or when it will be available in the United States.