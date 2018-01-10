Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Many Eminem fans lined up and braved the cold last month to participate in a unique experience that celebrated the release of the Detroit rapper’s latest album Revival.

The basement of St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit – formally known as The Shelter – was transformed into Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up shop. According to Eminem’s website, the selection of The Shelter was the inspiration for the setting of the battle scenes in 8 Mile, right down to the opening scene in the bathroom where nerves get the best of Jimmy Smith Jr.’s homemade pasta.

Inside The Shelter, Clarkston, MI -based Union Joints transformed the space into a trailer park inspired bistro vibe packed with some pretty neat details.

A simple menu of spaghetti with marinara sauce (with or without meatballs) served in a Chinese food style take-out container along with a big hunk of homemade garlic bread OR a unique ‘Sghetti Sandwich (literally spaghetti with sauce in a panini pressed garlic bread sandwich with cheese) was the edible fare.

In addition to the pasta, fans could purchase our remaining stock of 8 Mile 15th Anniversary Carhartt gear and exclusive Revival merchandise, as well as the newly minted Revival CD.

On the store’s opening day, a large group of lucky fans even got to meet Em and get their CDs signed as well.

Eminem shared a video and photos of his pop-up shop for his fans.

