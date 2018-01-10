(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
All of this Oprah presidency talk has our heads spinning! It’s been making headlines for days as people have joked left and right about Oprah running for president in 2020, but her best friend Gayle King officially let us all down nicely during an interview on 2020.
Bummer… I guess our only hope now is Hanks 2020
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.