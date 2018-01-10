(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

All of this Oprah presidency talk has our heads spinning! It’s been making headlines for days as people have joked left and right about Oprah running for president in 2020, but her best friend Gayle King officially let us all down nicely during an interview on 2020.

".@Oprah is intrigued by the idea” but not considering a presidential run right now – More from @GayleKing on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/RZYFwPtyGf — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 9, 2018

Bummer… I guess our only hope now is Hanks 2020