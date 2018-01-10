Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation presents MusicTown Detorit LIVE! With Alexander Zonjic & Friends, with special guests Alex Bugnon, Grammy nominated jazz pianist, and Javier Colon, winner of NBC’s “The Voice”.

An elegant evening to benefit Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation at City Theatre, 2301 Woodward. Saturday, April 28th @ 7:30pm.

General admission tickets $40

VIP tickets $150 (includes preferred seating and jazzy afterglow with food and beverage)

For more details call 419-280-1073.

