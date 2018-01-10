Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation presents MusicTown Detorit LIVE! With Alexander Zonjic & Friends, with special guests Alex Bugnon, Grammy nominated jazz pianist, and Javier Colon, winner of NBC’s “The Voice”.
An elegant evening to benefit Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation at City Theatre, 2301 Woodward. Saturday, April 28th @ 7:30pm.
General admission tickets $40
VIP tickets $150 (includes preferred seating and jazzy afterglow with food and beverage)
For more details call 419-280-1073.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.