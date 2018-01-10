Photo: Justin Bettman
By Scott T. Sterling
Vance Joy has revealed a new music video for the song “We’re Going Home.”
The video follows a woman on a journey that starts on a bus and ends with a choreographed routine with a group of dancers in a field.
“We’re Going Home” is taken from Vance Joy’s upcoming album, Nation of Two, which is set to be released on Feb. 23.
Watch the new clip below.
