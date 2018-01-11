(WWJ: Mike Campbell)

ICYMI: Circuit City is getting a reboot! [See here]

Immediately when I heard the news I started getting SUPER nostalgic at every store I barely shopped at because I was a child trying to hustle off allowance.

However, here’s 10 stores that sadly closed and we’re sorely missing in 2018.

1. Gadzooks

currently reminiscing w/ @WendyPlacko about how great of a store Gadzooks was. i think my 1st chain wallet came from there. RIP pic.twitter.com/bfcrGxfhzV — Cool Rabbit Dad (@KevEFly) August 8, 2017

I always say I miss this store but I’m pretty sure I only bought a few things there while it was open. But it was a mall must.

What they sold: Pretty much everything Forever 21 did. In fact F21 bought it to give it some final hope before it closed. Oh, and Von Dutch shirts and trucker hats. Very important.

2. The Lisa Frank Store

The first Lisa Frank item I've come across in a store since I was 10. My inner 8 year old is screaming in excitement. pic.twitter.com/PemvL7ua — Aida Luu (@aluu) November 12, 2012

There weren’t many of these stores in the U.S. but SOMEHOW us Metro Detroiter’s were too #blessed for our own good because there used to be a giant Lisa Frank Store right inside of Lakeside Mall.

What they sold: Dreams. Of the rainbow assortment.

3. Suncoast

Does anyone remember Suncoast Motion Picture Company? I used to love that store. pic.twitter.com/tJrTW66J5P — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) April 20, 2017

This was one of those stores you never really bought anything from, but if you were on a hot mall date with your middle school lover… this was where you would go. Did they like the same music as you? Could be the breaking point.

What they sold: Overpriced VHS tapes and CD’s.

4. Steve & Barry’s

Steve & Barrys. Loved the cheap college sweatshirts pic.twitter.com/HDOQKCE6j6 — Bill Moose (@Ucbmoose) May 18, 2017

Wanna look SO SPORTY and appease mom’s wallet? STEVE & BARRY’S WAS IT. As I remember, everything was super cheap, around $5. It also was home of AMANDA BYNES’ CLOTHING LINE. Damn. I’m shouting. I was excited about it then, and I miss it now.

What you bought: Hoodies that covered your hands.

5. Sam Goody’s

Before FYE there was Sam Goody’s. (Another stop to make on a mall date, btw.)

What they sold: Blank VHS tapes to record your shows and cassettes.

6. Limited Too

Does anybody else remember limited too? That was my favorite store 😂 pic.twitter.com/KdUG5GyIZF — Kylee Angulo (@Kyleez_) December 31, 2016

I saw someone try to make the argument that LTD2 still exists… it’s now Justice. Sorry… no. NO. NO. NOTHING WILL EVER BE. Nothing will ever compare. The store is gone.

What they sold: Really tiny lockers to store god knows what, bedroom door alarms, cutting edge fashion, inflatable chairs… the essentials.

7. Discovery Zone

Not a store. But a staple from childhood. Was your birthday even lit if you didn’t come here? Psh. It was THE ULTIMATE spot to achieve playground goals in the winter.

8. Media Play

#Mediaplay: It was a sad day when these stores closed. We stayed in this store on the weekends with my dad. @millipeacecraft @Mr_Buck3y3_32 pic.twitter.com/lESYxidxcD — Will Johnson (@MendingMercy) June 1, 2017

“What do you want for Christmas?” MEDIA PLAY GIFT CARD. I genuinely grieved the closing of this store.

What they sold: It was a larger scale Suncoast or Sam Goody’s. They sold CD’s, books, movies, cassettes, but also Discmans, CD players. Ugh.

9. WaldenBooks

I've been thinking a lot about the bargain bin at Waldenbooks circa 1993 lately. pic.twitter.com/l9FtsMfmkm — Mason, son of Mogh (@discountcompost) March 10, 2017

This used to be THE BOOKSTORE. Also, the one most commonly inside of malls. REMEMBER GOOD BOOKSTORES IN MALLS?

What they sold: Groceries. What do you think?

10. KB Toys

#IdLikeToBringBack KB Toys that was my fav store when I was 10 years old pic.twitter.com/9FPQ0tQOzu — Daniel Lederer (@danlederer23) January 9, 2018

Ah, the store invented for bribery. Shopping with your parents sucked, but it was always *much* better if you were promised to stop in here.

What they sold: Gak, bouncy balls, Barbies.