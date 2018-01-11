Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Marvel fans, it seems we can possibly look forward to a stand alone Black Widow movie!
Scarlett Johansson will be starring, and Jac Schaeffer is currently writing the script! Sources say this is still in very early development, but Marvel President Kevin Feige is really pushing for the film. Hopefully more information comes out in the next coming months.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.