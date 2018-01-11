By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:Black Widow, jan schaeffer, jess' scoop, Marvel, Scarlett Johansson
Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvel fans, it seems we can possibly look forward to a stand alone Black Widow movie!

giphy A Black Widow Movie Might Be in the Works

Scarlett Johansson will be starring, and Jac Schaeffer is currently writing the script! Sources say this is still in very early development, but Marvel President Kevin Feige is really pushing for the film. Hopefully more information comes out in the next coming months.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live