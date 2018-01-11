Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvel fans, it seems we can possibly look forward to a stand alone Black Widow movie!

Scarlett Johansson will be starring, and Jac Schaeffer is currently writing the script! Sources say this is still in very early development, but Marvel President Kevin Feige is really pushing for the film. Hopefully more information comes out in the next coming months.