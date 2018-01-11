Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
As if people weren’t already excited enough to have Will & Grace back on the air, now it has been revealed that Jennifer Lopez will make an appearance on the sitcom.
According to Billboard the multi-talented J-Lo will play herself, as well as her Shades of Blue character Detective Harlee Santos. The date for Lopez’s episode has not been set yet.
Will & Grace returned to television in Sept of 2017, ten years after its initial run of eight seasons.
