Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Kid Rock’s upcoming 2018 tour will no longer be called “The Greatest Show On Earth,” according to Pollstar.com.

The change comes following pressure from Feld Entertainment, which announced it was taking legal action against the Detroit musician for calling his tour “The Greatest Show On Earth,” the phrase made famous by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Rock’s tour has been renamed the “American Rock N’ Roll Tour 2018.”

The tour kicks off Jan. 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and wrapes up at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on March 24.

A spokesman for Feld Entertainment confirmed to Pollstar that litigation is still pending in federal court in Tampa with a hearing next week.

Feld, which owns Ringling Bros. circus and the trademark on the phrase “Greatest Show on Earth,” also does touring productions including Monster Jam, Marvel Universe Live!, and Disney On Ice.

Even though the 150-year-old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus staged its final circus performance in May, the legend lives on in the form of merchandise, collectibles and more.

In announcing that it had filed suit, Pollstar reports that Feld stated: “This historic trademark has been an important part of Ringling Bros. for the past century, and it is recognized as a trusted and iconic brand of family-friendly entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “The Greatest Show On Earth continues to live on and will do so well into the future. We have no intention of surrendering the trademark or allowing it to be tarnished.”

Rock took the original name of his tour from a song off his latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar, called “Greatest Show on Earth.”

He recently opened the brand-new Little Caesars Arena with six shows Sept. 12-20.

Those shows sold a combined 86,893 tickets and grossed just under $5.5 million, Pollstar reports.