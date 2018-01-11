Photo: Hedi Slimane

By Hayden Wright

2018 will be a big year for Troye Sivan and it kicked off today with the release of the song and video for “My, My, My.” The track is the lead single from Sivan’s yet-untitled fifth studio album, due out this spring.

“My, My, My” borrows elements of dance and New Wave to craft a sensual, upbeat soundscape the singer hopes will inspire fans to live out loud. “‘My My My!’ is a song of liberation, freedom, and love,” Sivan said in a statement. “Throw all inhibition to the wind, be present in your body, love wholeheartedly, move the way you’ve always wanted to, and dance the way you feel – hopefully even to this song!”

The electric music video features Troye dancing on his own and with strangers in seedy, dimly lit interior and exterior settings. The video was shot by Grant Singer who recently directed Lorde’s “Green Light” as well as videos for The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.

In addition to his forthcoming album, Sivan will be busy in 2018 as the face of Valentino’s spring menswear campaign.

Watch the video for “My, My, My” below: