Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Last one of the week, let’s battle it out!

Tonight’s edition of #987TweetOrDelete is BTS feat. Desiigner ‘Mic Drop’ vs. Fall Out Boy ‘Hold Me Tight or Don’t, and ONLY YOU can decide who will come out on top!

bts scott kirkland picturegroup sipa usa today Tweet or Delete: BTS feat. Desiigner Mic Drop vs. Fall Out Boy Hold Me Tight or Dont

Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

fall out boy 2017 credit pamela littky1 Tweet or Delete: BTS feat. Desiigner Mic Drop vs. Fall Out Boy Hold Me Tight or Dont

Photo: Pamela Littky

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag !

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!

