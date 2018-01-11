Logan Paul arrives at the KIISFM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 held at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Friday, December 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — YouTube is cutting its businesses ties with Logan Paul.

The vlogger was dropped Wednesday as an ad partner and from the original series “Foursome” after sharing a controversial video of a man hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest known for people committing suicide there.

Paul claimed the clip was posted to raise awareness for mental health, but it was removed after many dubbed it insensitive and asked for Paul to be banned from the site.

YouTube later tweeted out that it violated its community guidelines, and said it was looking into further consequences.

Paul has issued two public apologies about the video.