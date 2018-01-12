By Rat & Puff
The Chrysler factory in Warren is getting a bit of an upgrade, like 2,500 new jobs!

giphy Chrysler to Add 2,500 New Jobs In Metro Detroit

The company is investing $1billion in the facility and focusing on building their Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks, which were made in Mexico but are now being moved to Michigan.

Check out the full story here.

