By Rat & Puff
Halsey attends the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 press room on December 8, 2017 in New York City, New York. (Photo by ISO/SIPA USA)

Halsey is a woman with opinions, and they’re going to be heard dang it! She is NOT happy with Firefly Festival’s mostly male lineup, and she made sure they knew about it. She took to twitter to call them out:

 

What do you think of their lineup and lack of women?

