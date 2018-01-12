Halsey attends the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 press room on December 8, 2017 in New York City, New York. (Photo by ISO/SIPA USA)

Halsey is a woman with opinions, and they’re going to be heard dang it! She is NOT happy with Firefly Festival’s mostly male lineup, and she made sure they knew about it. She took to twitter to call them out:

Damn guys come onnnnnn. Where the women at. This was one of my favorite festivals I’ve ever played and it’s a shame there’s not more females on the bill. With the exception of (the amazing) Sza, the first like 20 acts on the bill are men. It’s 2018, do better!!! https://t.co/8tmeac8mVu — h (@halsey) January 11, 2018

Who am I supposed to “go off on” haha. Festivals ASK artists to play. Artists don’t ASK festivals if they can come. I’m just raising a point! So many dope women in music right now! https://t.co/WGtVO7u2xg — h (@halsey) January 11, 2018

