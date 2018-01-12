Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Seal has something to say.

The “Kiss From a Rose” singer has come out to clarify the inspiration behind a controversial social media post featuring a meme of Oprah Winfrey photographed with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life,” Seal says in a Facebook video. “What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. No, what I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood.”

Seal goes on to stress that sexual abusers simply losing jobs is not justice, and that the punishment would be much harsher if the abusers “looked like me.”

Seal applauds victims of abuse for coming forward and talking about their experiences and creating an open dialogue.

Seal ends his video by suggestion some new social media hashtags, including #WeAllKnew, #TellTheTruth and #Accountability.

