Photo: Mert & Marcus
Taylor Swift has released the music video for her current single “End Game,” which features Ed Sheeran and Future.
The video was filmed in Tokyo, Miami and London and features the trio living it up in fancy cars, hotels, bars, on motorcycles and even a boat.
Joseph Kahn directed the clip, he also helmed Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It” videos from Reputation.
Check out her latest below.
