(Photo: Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — A new feature has been added to the Google Arts & Culture app that reveals how your selfie may resemble a historical painting.
The app went viral over the weekend and works by pulling from Google’s digital collection of artworks from museums around the world.
Analytics firm App Annie says the app became the top downloaded iPhone app over the weekend, and landed in the top 10 on Android.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.