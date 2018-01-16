(Photo: Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A new feature has been added to the Google Arts & Culture app that reveals how your selfie may resemble a historical painting.

The app went viral over the weekend and works by pulling from Google’s digital collection of artworks from museums around the world.

Well, it’s time to accept this. Lots of selfies later and I’m consistently matched with this painting of a corpse #GoogleArtsandCulture 😅💀 pic.twitter.com/XQNQAUEYdW — Hilary Gray 🍾 (@HilaryLGray) January 13, 2018

Wow #GoogleArtsandCulture selfie match works on cats too! pic.twitter.com/GTG5IOlRuG — Margaret Middleton (@magmidd) January 14, 2018

Aw thanks google, you’re always there to make me feel good about myself. #GoogleArtsandCulture pic.twitter.com/U3nvyQrQPg — TheStay@HomeHannah (@hannahrose253) January 14, 2018

Analytics firm App Annie says the app became the top downloaded iPhone app over the weekend, and landed in the top 10 on Android.