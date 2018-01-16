By Julia
Southeast Michigan residents are trying to figure out what they saw tonight around 8:00 pm.

The cause of what has been described as a “bright flash” and “loud noise” has yet to be determined, though many are suspecting it to be a meteor.

If you missed it like me, no worries! Our friends on Twitter had plenty of videos to go around:

What are your thoughts?

 

