Southeast Michigan residents are trying to figure out what they saw tonight around 8:00 pm.

The cause of what has been described as a “bright flash” and “loud noise” has yet to be determined, though many are suspecting it to be a meteor.

If you missed it like me, no worries! Our friends on Twitter had plenty of videos to go around:

Freaky bright flash in the sky…must be a meteor. To cold for lightning…both cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/4SpnL9s8la — 😉 (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (📷: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

#meteor over Detroit. Pulled from my security Cam pic.twitter.com/eH2RYcsCJm — A Bradley (@bgandrew1) January 17, 2018

Dashcam footage of the Michigan meteor that happened tonight: pic.twitter.com/R7QI7kHOtc — Michigan Bests (@MichiganBests) January 17, 2018

