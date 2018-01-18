Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC
By Jon Wiederhorn
Camila Cabello is the latest musician to have a hit single remade using classroom instruments.
The pop star took part in the popular Tonight Show segment last night (Jan. 17) with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.
Check out the fun performance of “Havana,” which features Cabello rocking a lemon shaker, below.
