Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the AOL halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, Sunday, February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by George Bridges/TNS/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Nearly 14 years after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake is gearing up to take the stage at this year’s game, and he’s ready to put the past behind him.

In a recent Beats 1 Radio interview with Zane Lowe, Timberlake reflected on the controversial performance with Janet Jackson, which led to the notorious wardrobe malfunction.

“I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

Timberlake also implied to Lowe that he and Jackson were able to resolve the situation in private following the controversy.

Timberlake also insisted that nothing like that will happen at this year’s halftime show. “It’s just one of those things where you go, like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again.’”