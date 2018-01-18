Filed Under:Cheetos, Donut, doughnut, Flamin', grand rapids, hot, The Donut Conspiracy
(Photo: Ravyn40 | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A Grand Rapids bakery is serving up something spicy to go with that treat.

The Donut Conspiracy, located on Beltine Avenue, will debut its Flamin’ Hot Cheeto doughnut Saturday.

The donut will feature a glazed doughnut, crushed up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese sauce, WXYZ-TV reports.

A limited number will be available at 10 a.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live