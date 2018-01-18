(Photo: Viktor Kunz | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — If you’ve noticed Oreo has been expanding their flavors of the past few months, you’re not alone.
Nabisco announced that it has started a new “Oreo of the Month” club on Amazon.
Each month, subscribers will get a box containing two surprise Oreo flavors, a recipe card and “one piece of Oreo inspired swag.”
It is available for 3 months $59.97, 6 months for $119.94 or 12 months for $239.88.
