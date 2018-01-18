Filed Under:clothing, Denim, new, size, Target
While some of us were sad to see a few of our favorite brands get the boot from Target stores last year, there’s a new denim brand to get excited about. Target’s Universal Thread is a size-inclusive line of tops, bags, and shoes, and jeans that come in sizes 00 to 26W.

Universal Thread will also feature eco-friendly options, some of the jeans will have pockets made from recycled plastic bottles and will be made with a dyeing process that uses less water, chemicals, and energy. And the brand will also offer recycled denim jeans.

But not only will you be able to find the jeans you want in the size you need, Universal Thread will also be Target’s most affordable brand in the store, according to Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. He says their everyday denim will be priced, on average, about 10% lower than their other offerings, but that “the quality guests will find is unprecedented at this price.” So they’ll be inexpensive, but not cheap.

Universal Thread will also include an adaptive collection, including jeans without back pockets and shirts without tags in them. These sensory-friendly pieces are perfect for anyone on the spectrum or with touch-sensitivities. Look for Universal Thread at stores and online starting February 4.

