Photo: Shelley Mays / USA Today
(AMP) — Grammy Award and multi-platinum selling artist Justin Timberlake will be at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, April 2 as part of his upcoming “Man Of The Woods Tour.”
Tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $90-$225.
The tour is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album, set for release on Feb. 2.
Timberlake’s last tour, “The 20/20 Experience World Tour,” sold stadiums and arenas around the globe in 2013 and 2014.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.