Photo: Shelley Mays / USA Today

(AMP) — Grammy Award and multi-platinum selling artist Justin Timberlake will be at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, April 2 as part of his upcoming “Man Of The Woods Tour.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $90-$225.

The tour is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album, set for release on Feb. 2.

Timberlake’s last tour, “The 20/20 Experience World Tour,” sold stadiums and arenas around the globe in 2013 and 2014.