Photo: Dennis Leupold / RCA
By Hayden Wright
Tinashe is back with “No Drama,” a sultry R&B track featuring a guest appearance from Migos’ Offset.
The new track was produced by Stargate, and will presumably appear on the artist’s long-awaited third studio album Joyride.
It’s the first of three new tracks the singer recently teased, the other two being “Me So Bad,” and “Faded Love.”
Listen to Tinashe’s latest, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.
