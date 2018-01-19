Photo: Pamela Littky

By Scott T. Sterling

While Fall Out Boy will forever be known as post-emo pop-punk heroes, the band has evolved into masters of reinvention.

Returning after a nearly four-year hiatus Fall Out Boy are back with a much broader and wide-ranging sound, continuing to incorporate pop and hip-hop aesthetics to the band’s upbeat emo and pop-punk origins.

“I think the album is titled M A N I A because we live in manic times,” Pete Wentz told Radio.com. “The songs feel like that all together.”

Here are five of our favorites from Fall Out Boy’s latest.

“Stay Frosty Milk Tea”

This bombastic track blasts out of the gate on booming bass notes, matching the song’s brutal beat with such cutting lyrical lines as “I’m about to go Tonya Harding on the whole world’s knee” (and the way Patrick Stump sings “Eau de résistance”). This one is sure to be a hit in the live concert setting.

“Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

Patrick Stump and company bring a summery tropical house vibe to this track, which bounces along on a chirpy island beat. A surefire beach party staple for 4th of July 2018 and beyond.

“Church”

Fall Out Boy take obsessive love to the house of worship, turning the gospel choir up to 11 for this raging barnstormer of a track. Patrick Stump matches the choir with a powerful and emotive vocal performance over church bells and speaker-rattling production.

“The Last of the Real Ones”

This explosive track is something of a throwback to the classic Fall Out Boy sound, a propulsive pop-punk bop decorated with clever melodies sprinkled across the heart-pumping production. Another one destined to whip concert crowds into a frenzy.

“Sunshine Riptide” featuring Burna Boy

The album’s penultimate track is among the most interesting among the set. A quirky blend of island vibes and a trap beat set off this groovy tune flecked with references to the Police and Sublime. FOB slather their signature sound across the huge chorus, making for a gleefully left-field number that’s among the album’s highlights.