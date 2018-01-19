Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel
Imagine Dragons have shared the first look at their new documentary Believer.
According to the official synopsis, the film “follows Mormon Dan Reynolds, frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons, as he takes on a new mission to explore how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.”
The documentary will premiere this weekend at the Sundance Flim Festival and will be broadcast on HBO this summer.
Check out the short teaser clip below.
