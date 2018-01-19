Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s new baby daughter has a name. As Frank Sinatra would say, she’s my kind of town.
Related: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Baby Girl
The high-profile couple has revealed that the little girl is named after one of the greatest loves of Kanye’s life: his hometown of Chicago.
On her website, Kardashian simply posted “Chicago West” in big block letters along with the details of her birth, including the baby’s birth weight of 7lbs 6oz.
See the post here.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.