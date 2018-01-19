Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s new baby daughter has a name. As Frank Sinatra would say, she’s my kind of town.

The high-profile couple has revealed that the little girl is named after one of the greatest loves of Kanye’s life: his hometown of Chicago.

On her website, Kardashian simply posted “Chicago West” in big block letters along with the details of her birth, including the baby’s birth weight of 7lbs 6oz.

