We’ve all had a bad double date once or twice in our lives. Selena Gomez’s was with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Taylor Swift.
Nick Jonas appeared on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show recently where he plated Heart Rate Monitor with host Nick Grimshaw.
The premise of the game was to get Nick’s heart rate up with the help of special guests like Joe Jonas and Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez’s appearance is really what got his heart rate going, though. Watch the interview yourself, she comes in around 4:20 and his response is GREAT!
