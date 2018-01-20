Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today
Drake has released two new tracks: “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.”
Related: Drake And Toronto Raptors Announce ‘Welcome Toronto’ Charity Project
The pair of tracks are the first new music from the Canadian artist following his playlist project More Life, which was released in March of 2017.
The songs appear on a project titled Scary Hours.
Check out both of Drizzy’s new tracks, which contain explicit language, now at Radio.com.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
Scratch for Cash is Back!Your chance to see Taylor anywhere in the country...
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.