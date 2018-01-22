Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)

(AMP) — In a rare public appearance, a pregnant Kylie Jenner showed her face for the first time in months.

Kylie posed in bed with her Kardashian-Jenner sisters for a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign. And we couldn’t help but notice that the rumored mom-to-be went above and beyond to make sure her baby bump was kept under wraps (literally!).

While all the other sisters showed their lower halves, Kylie hid her stomach with a blanket.

Even Khloé, who revealed her pregnancy news in a Calvin Klein-clad baby bump photo on Instagram alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has her hand strategically placed over her stomach in one of the images.

Nothing better than working with my family! Honored to be shot alongside my sisters for the new CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR & CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign. Thank you @calvinklein – Our Family. #MYCALVINS. #ad pic.twitter.com/HLMAhytgox — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

