(AMP) — In a rare public appearance, a pregnant Kylie Jenner showed her face for the first time in months.
Kylie posed in bed with her Kardashian-Jenner sisters for a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign. And we couldn’t help but notice that the rumored mom-to-be went above and beyond to make sure her baby bump was kept under wraps (literally!).
While all the other sisters showed their lower halves, Kylie hid her stomach with a blanket.
Even Khloé, who revealed her pregnancy news in a Calvin Klein-clad baby bump photo on Instagram alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has her hand strategically placed over her stomach in one of the images.
