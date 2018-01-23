Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Britney Spears fans that missed her four-year Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me, have another chance to catch the performance. The pop star will take the show on the road this summer.

Spears will perform 11 shows in six U.S. cities before crossing the pond for 12 more concerts. The performer launched her Vegas residency in 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

See Britney’s full tour itinerary below.

7/12 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

7/13 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

7/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

7/17 – Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

7/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

7/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

7/23 -New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

7/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

7/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

7/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

7/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

8/4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride

8/6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

8/8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

8/11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena

8/13 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

8/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

8/17 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

8/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

8/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

8/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

8/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

