Camila Cabello is KILLING it on the charts right now!

Her self-titled debut solo album is officially No.1 on the Billboard’s Top 200, and you can’t go 20ft without hearing her song “Havana.”

During a Facebook livestream interview with Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 10, she revealed an unreleased track with Ed Sheeran titled “The Boy” – and she gave a little preview! Take a look:

 

Sheeran has talked about the collaboration too, saying the song has a, “James brown-inspired funk to it,” and that Cabello’s part has “sass and big vocals. Camila has a voice that should really be shown off.”

We can’t wait to hear the full version.

