Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today
By Hayden Wright
Eminem’s latest album, Revival, includes high-profile tracks with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and more — but the rapper is apparently not done working on new music.
Related: Eminem Teases ‘River’ Video Featuring Ed Sheeran
Sought-after producer Mike Will Made-It shared social media updates of Eminem and Dr. Dre working on some new material, promising a big 2018. Mike captioned a post with “Lose Yourself” lyrics.
“I ONLY NEED 1 SHOT I WONT MISS MY CHANCE TO BLOW, CAUSE OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE N A LIFETIME, STILL HUMBLE, ON GOD! BIG 2018!!” he wrote.
Eminem also shared a photo from the session of himself with Dr. Dre captioned: “Still Aftermath!” referring to Dre’s label to which he’s signed.
See the posts below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.