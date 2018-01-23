(iStock)

Soak this up while you can before it’s no longer acceptable to stay indoors all day and binge. One HUGE lead for Winter there, besides your car being nature’s fridge.

According to LifeHacker, here’s what’s hitting Netflix in February!

“February 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

February 2

Altered Carbon: Season 1

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1

On Body and Soul

February 6

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Valor: Season 1

February 7

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1

February 8

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

February 9

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

February 14

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2

Love Per Square Foot

February 15

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1

February 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1

Irreplaceable You

First Team: Juventus: Season 1

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

February 19

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist

February 20

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2

February 21

Forgotten

Lincoln

The Bachelors

February 22

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

February 23

Marseille: Season 2

Mute

Seven Seconds: Season 1

Ugly Delicious: Season 1

February 24

Jeepers Creepers 3

February 26

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish”

