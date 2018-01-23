(iStock)
Soak this up while you can before it’s no longer acceptable to stay indoors all day and binge. One HUGE lead for Winter there, besides your car being nature’s fridge.
According to LifeHacker, here’s what’s hitting Netflix in February!
“February 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- The Hurt Locker
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation: Season 4
February 2
- Altered Carbon: Season 1
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop: Season 1
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
- On Body and Soul
February 6
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
- Valor: Season 1
February 7
- Imposters: Season 1
- Queer Eye: Season 1
February 8
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
February 9
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
- Seeing Allred
- The Ritual
- The Trader (Sovdagari)
- When We First Met
February 14
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
- Love Per Square Foot
February 15
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
- Re:Mind: Season 1
February 16
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1
- Irreplaceable You
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1
February 17
- Blood Money
February 18
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
February 19
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist
February 20
- Bates Motel: Season 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2
February 21
- Forgotten
- Lincoln
- The Bachelors
February 22
- Atomic Puppet: Season 1
February 23
- Marseille: Season 2
- Mute
- Seven Seconds: Season 1
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1
February 24
- Jeepers Creepers 3
February 26
- El Vato: Season 2
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
- Winnie
February 27
- Derren Brown: The Push
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish”
