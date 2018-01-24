Filed Under:age, Chrissy Teigen, Dye, Dye Hair, Embrace, Hair
Chrissy Teigen in Pamella Roland attend Tony awards 2017 at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo by: Lev Radin / Pacific Press)

Getting old sucks! Or does it? I guess it all depends on your attitude and whether you’re ready to embrace the facts of aging. Celebrities normally spend a ton of time and money trying to reverse the affects of aging, but not Chrissy Teigen.

She tweeted…

This little tweet about her grey hair actually inspired many other women to post pictures of their greys and proudly embrace the aging affects that most would dread.

Do you embrace your age or are you one of those who constantly complains about how old you are? There’s a positive side to everything. Just remember that!

