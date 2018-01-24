By Rat & Puff
It has been 6 long years since Christina Aguilera has put out an album. But that’s all about to change, according to the legend herself.

On he Instagram Story on Monday, she posted a photo of her Hollywood star with a Post-it on it – and her response was EVERYTHING! Warning, the language is NSFW:

 

Her last album Lotus was her lowest-selling record in her career. We’re pretty stoked for her redemption album!

