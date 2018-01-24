LOS ANGELES, CA - The cast of "Friends" (left to right) David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc won the best comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by OC) NC KD BL 2002

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — If you were on social media at all over the weekend, chances are your friends and family were freaking out thinking Friends was coming back.

Unfortunately, it’s not.

An eerily convincing, fan-made trailer for a reunion episode went viral, but it’s a total hoax.

Thanks to some clever editing, it appeared as if Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green, Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller-Bing, Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller were back in each other’s lives after going their separate ways in the NBC sitcom’s series finale.

However, it didn’t take long for people to realize that the clips came from other movies and TV shows, including Aniston and Perry’s guest-starring appearances on Cox’s Cougar Town.

“This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross’ kids) Ben and Emma grown up. Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn’t find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!” the trailer’s creators at Smasher wrote in the YouTube description. “Filled with some surprise appearances by today’s actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other.”

The video has been viewed four million times on YouTube since it was posted on January 12, and a video re-uploaded to a fake Will Ferrell fan page, which is now renamed Funny Inc., has been viewed a whopping 52 million times since it was posted on January 19.