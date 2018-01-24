By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — A former Ulta Beauty employee is accusing the company of reselling used products.
The woman posted a series of tweets alleging that her managers instructed her to clean used makeup for resale purposes, TODAY reported.
Here are the series of tweets:
In her tweets she describes how the employees were instructed to make the make up look new again.
Ulta said it’s policies do not line up with what the former employee has said, according to TODAY.
“We do not allow the resale of used or damaged products,” an Ulta Beauty spokesperson said. “Our store associates are trained to catalogue and then properly dispose of any used or damaged items. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline. Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest-quality products are sold in our stores and online.”
The Twitter users’s post appears to have struck a nerve online, with many other social media users claiming to be current or former Ulta employees sharing similar stories, and warning potential customers.
Ulta Beauty has reached out to many of the Twitter users for more information.