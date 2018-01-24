(Photo: Jerry Coli | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A former Ulta Beauty employee is accusing the company of reselling used products.

The woman posted a series of tweets alleging that her managers instructed her to clean used makeup for resale purposes, TODAY reported.

Here are the series of tweets:

So I was a former employee at ULTA and whenever a customer would return a product, we were told by managers to repackage / reseal the item and put it back on the shelf. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They would resell EVERYTHING. ( makeup , hair care , skincare, fragrance ,hair tools, etc. ) — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

In her tweets she describes how the employees were instructed to make the make up look new again.

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Ulta said it’s policies do not line up with what the former employee has said, according to TODAY.

“We do not allow the resale of used or damaged products,” an Ulta Beauty spokesperson said. “Our store associates are trained to catalogue and then properly dispose of any used or damaged items. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline. Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest-quality products are sold in our stores and online.”

The Twitter users’s post appears to have struck a nerve online, with many other social media users claiming to be current or former Ulta employees sharing similar stories, and warning potential customers.

Ulta Beauty has reached out to many of the Twitter users for more information.